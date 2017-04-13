Land in Haryana not be acquired without farmers’ consent: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said land in the state will not be acquired without the consent of farmers and rates prescribed for acquisition will be paid to them without any delay.

“Land in Haryana would not be acquired without the consent of farmers…,” he said at a function organised to celebrate Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti and Baisakhi festival here.

Khattar also said four regional centres would be set up under the Horticultural University that is coming up at Karnal. Out of these, the regional centre in Jind would be named after Captain Pawan Kumar. The process to identify land for this project would start soon, he said.

“Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram had worked throughout his life for the welfare of labourers and workers. A strong society could be developed by following his principles. Therefore, every person should follow the path shown by him and contribute to the development of the country,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said since agricultural land was shrinking, the farmers could earn more by getting engaged in agriculture-related business or horticulture.

“They could earn profit by taking their produce to the grain markets located in Delhi and Noida where there is a huge demand for fruits, flowers and vegetables. About 4 crore people reside in Delhi and nearby areas, and the farmers of Haryana could cater to their needs,” he said.

A university is also being set up for developing and honing the skills of youths through about 800 technical courses, Khattar said.

Besides, the state government has been providing employment to youth under its ‘Saksham’ scheme and so far, about 9,000 youngsters have benefited from it, he said.

“With a view to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, the state government is considering a proposal to expand the provisions of the scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, Khattar announced that the Haibatpur Chowk at Safidon Road would be named after Sir Chhotu Ram. Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh said time had come for the farmers to turn to sectors other than farming to increase their income.

“Only farming would not be enough. Farmers and their children would have to enter into different sectors otherwise they would lag behind,” Singh said.

