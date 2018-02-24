Land grab: Aurangabad district magistrate, others booked in corruption case

On Friday, the CBI searched the Tanuj’s residence in connection with the land grab case and claimed to have seized some “incriminating documents”. (File Photo) On Friday, the CBI searched the Tanuj’s residence in connection with the land grab case and claimed to have seized some “incriminating documents”. (File Photo)

The CBI on Friday registered a corruption case against the district magistrate of Aurangabad, Bihar, and others for alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Nabinagar area. The district magistrate, Kanwal Tanuj, allegedly acquired the 7-acre land, meant for setting up a power plant under the Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, in collusion with BRBCL’s Nabinagar chief executive officer C Shiv Kumar and a few other officers of the company, the FIR said.

They allegedly got the property registered in the name of one Gopal Prasad Singh, since dead, and got BRBCL to release Rs 2.07 crore in favour of Singh last May. Tanuj, who had courted controversy last year when he told villagers to sell their wives if they did not have money to build a toilet at home while promoting the Swachh Bharat campaign, described himself as the “best DM in the state” on social media platforms.

On Friday, the CBI searched the Tanuj’s residence in connection with the land grab case and claimed to have seized some “incriminating documents”. According to the CBI, Tanuj, an IAS officer of Bihar cadre, forged documents and showed Singh as the owner of the land. When BRBCL staff and district administration officials went to the site on April 11 and 12 last year for possession, the claimant (Singh) allegedly could not identify his land.

As per established procedure, possession of land is taken in the presence of the owners after identification of land. According to the FIR, villagers present there had tipped off officials that the land did not belong to Singh.

