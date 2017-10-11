Land-for-hotels case: ED questions Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo) Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi in connection with a case of alleged corruption during the RJD chief’s tenure as railway minister. Tejashwi was recently questioned by the CBI in relation to the same case. The ED is probing the matter in relation to alleged money-laundering involving Lalu’s

family.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi arrived at the central probe agency’s office in Delhi around 11 am and was allowed to leave around 6 pm after seven hours of questioning.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in award of contract for maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a private company. It is alleged that Tejashwi and his mother Rabri Devi allegedly accepted a prime plot of land in lieu of the award of the contract by the railways ministry. The ED has registered a criminal case against the Lalu family members and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a CBI FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App