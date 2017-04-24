Land dispute: One injured in Moga firing

GUNSHOTS WERE fired at a farmer harvesting wheat crop on his field in Sangatpura village in Baghapurana of Moga Sunday. The attack was the fallout of a land dispute and a rival group opened fire on the farmer and his friend. The friend was seriously injured in the attack, the police said.

The land dispute has been going on between Maggar Singh and Buta Singh, both of Sangatpura village.

On Sunday, Buta Singh with his friend, identified as Gurpreet Singh from Kotli Rai Kalan, was harvesting the crop when a rival group led by Maggar Singh allegedly opened fire on them. Gurpreet Singh suffered a shoulder injury.

The victim was rushed to Civil Hospital, Moga, and was further referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

SHO Baghapurana police station Surjit Singh said statements of eyewitnesses and other persons were being recorded and that a probe was on.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:54 am