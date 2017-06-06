Land allotment: CBI questions Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UPSC member

The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPSC member Chattar Singh in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots in Panchkula. Hooda and Singh, who was principal secretary to the CM when the allotments took place, had been asked to appear before CBI investigators at the agency’s headquarters.

The case relates to the CBI FIR over corruption in the allotment of plots during Hooda’s tenure as CM. According to the FIR, plots were given out by allegedly manipulating certain provisions, including permission to allottees to submit their applications after the last date of submission.

Besides Hooda, others named in the FIR are retired IAS officer and then HUDA chief administrator D P S Nagal, then controller of finance S C Kansal and then deputy superintendent of HUDA B B Taneja.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App