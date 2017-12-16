Telangana: Lambadas allege attack was planned, ‘Like animals on rampage’

Lambadas are demanding exclusion of Lambadas from ST list. (File) Lambadas are demanding exclusion of Lambadas from ST list. (File)

Swati Chawan, 25, six months pregnant, said she cowered in fear under a bed as a group of men tried to break open the door of her house, abusing and shouting, “Lambada, come out”. Wondering how the door didn’t break down, she said, “It was like a herd of animals on a rampage. Stones were raining on the windows and they tried to break the door using axes and big stones. For about 15 minutes I thought any moment they will get in, kill me.”

Her husband Pravan Chawan, a schoolteacher, hid in a store room, saying he barely managed to make it inside. They knew he was a teacher, said Pravan. “They called out, ‘Teacher, come out’. They attacked the houses of Lambadas who had jobs or owned fields. They targeted houses where freshly harvested cotton or jowar was stored, and burnt it. They destroyed everything in their path, including commodes, washbasins, flower pots, cooking utensils.”

It is the apparently “planned nature” of the attack on Friday night across three tribal villages in Adilabad district of Telangana that has left the Lambada community stunned. In the violence, two persons were killed, reportedly when a mini-truck driver panicked on seeing the mobs on the road and ran over them. The deaths sparked more anger as one of deceased was a local Lambada youth.

While the Adivasis and Lambadas have been at loggerheads over the Scheduled Tribes quota, Friday night’s violence went beyond a simple clash between two tribal communities. The attackers, suspected members of the Gond tribe, appeared to know the houses, properties, vehicles, and harvest silos belonging to the well-off Lambadas and systematically destroyed them. The Lambadas believe they were outsiders, tipped off by fellow villagers belonging to the Gond tribe.

The attackers damaged submersible pumps, switch boards, water tanks and farm equipment belonging to the Lambadas, leaving many of them without water and electricity today.

At other homes, toilets inside houses were destroyed. Motorcycles were set on fire or smashed with stones. In Heerapur and Utnoor, liquor shops, eating joints and shops owned by Lambadas were ransacked or set on fire. The hospital run by Sevalal, an organisation of Lambadas, was also attacked.

The houses of poor Lamabadas and those working as daily wagers were spared.

“You see such kind of attacks in Hindu-Muslim communal violence. This area has never witnessed even a simple clash ever,” Lambada leader B Sanjeev Nayak said, pointing out that the violence coincided with the December 15 ultimatum given by the Adivasis to remove the Lambadas from the ST list.

“It was a targeted attack. They were shouting ‘Idi teacher illu. Idu Magistrate di. Ee intlo patti (This is a teacher’s house. That one is a magistrate’s house. There is cotton stored in the house). Burn everything,” said Sriram Jadhav of Husnapur village in Utnoor.

“When I confronted a few men who attacked my house, they hit me on my head with lathis,” said sarpanch Vimal Jadhav, who is admitted in a hospital in Adilabad.

District SP M D Srinivas said that while policemen had been posted near the tribal villages anticipating protests, his men were vastly outnumbered. “My men, in fact, saved many Lambada men whom the tribals had caught hold of and were beating up. We rescued them and asked them to run away into nearby houses. The mob was huge and by the time additional forces arrived, they had attacked the three villages.”

Devkibai and her daughter Pushpalatha, of Pulimadugu village, which was also attacked, said they hid under their bed for hours. “They broke all the windows and pelted stones inside. We feared they would come back, and opened the door only in the morning,” Devkibai said, saying her kitchen was destroyed, all the vessels smashed and her gas stove was missing. “How will I cook today? They dumped dal and rice bags on the road.”

Some like Shantabai Rathore, who were outside when the mob arrived, jumped over walls and fled into nearby cotton fields, staying there through the cold night. “We dropped everything and ran. Women were scared they might be raped. Pregnant women too scaled walls to escape, some with small children. A few fell down,” the 38-year-old recalls.

Srinivas Rao Jadhav, the sarpanch of Pulimadugu, said the Gonds would have known whom to target. “They work in our fields and they are the ones who pluck the cotton and bring it home. There are over a thousand houses and huts in the village and the attackers raided only the houses of Lambadas who are a little well-to-do or whose family member has a job.”

One of the first houses to be attacked in Hasnapur was Shankar Rathore’s. While Shankar is a teacher at a tribal welfare high school, his son Ajay Rathore is a magistrate. “It was a mob of about a hundred people, abusing Lambadas in Hindi and Gond. If I had not locked myself in the bedroom, they would have lynched me. They dared me to come out. They smashed everything they could lay their hands on. They also knew where my brother stored his cotton harvest of 80 quintals. They set it on fire. They wanted to cause as much economic loss to us as possible, not to mention the fear they have put in us,” Shankar said.

Ajay Rathore, who is a magistrate at Metpally Sessions Court in Jagtial, said the fact that he and his father hold government jobs made them a target. “My father was bleeding after a stone hit him, but managed to hold the door closed while they tried to get in. Otherwise they would have probably lynched him.”

Two companies of the Rapid Action Force and over 1,400 policemen have been deployed to maintain calm in the villages. Lambada associations have asked for security for all Lambada areas are people are afraid of leaving their homes.

Adilabad District collector Jyothi Budha Prakash said meetings had been held with members of Lambada and Gond communities to pacify them. “One youth, Farooq Hussain, who died in the accident last night, was cremated. The last rites of the other youth, Jitendra Rathore, will be conducted Sunday morning. It took a lot of effort to convince the Lambadas that he died due to a mishap and was not killed by a tribal,” Prakash said.

