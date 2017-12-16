Telangana: Lambadas say two killed in clash with Adivasis, cops say accident

Adivasis are demanding exclusion of Lambadas from ST list. Adivasis are demanding exclusion of Lambadas from ST list.

At least two persons died and four others were seriously injured allegedly in a clash between Adivasi and Lambada communities at a hamlet in Hasnapur in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Friday evening.

The situation has been tense in Utnoor mandal for several days as Adivasis are demanding exclusion of Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes list.

However, District collector Dr Jyothi Budha Prakash, who was camping at Utnoor, said the deaths were because of an accident. “We have confirmed that the two persons died in a road accident and not in the clashes. However, Adivasis and Lambadas were involved in stone-pelting and arson. At least five IPS officers have rushed here from neighboring districts and the situation is under control,” he said, adding that “rumours” on social media caused tension and unrest.

On Friday afternoon, tribals of the Gond Community started gathering near Lambada settlement and raised slogans against them after unidentified persons put a garland of chappals on the statue of Adivasi icon Khumaram Bheem at Narnoor near Utnoor.

“We don’t know who did this mischief. By evening, at least 2,000-3,000 tribals gathered and attacked Lambadas in the village with sickles, swords and iron rods. Several vehicles were set on fire. Two of our people were killed in the clashes, although the police are saying it is an accident,” said B Sanjeev Naik, head of Sevalal, an organisation of Lambadas.

Vivek Vinay of Girijana Vedika, an organisation of Adivasis, claimed the attack was instigated by the Lambadas. “Lambada leaders are trying to give us a bad name by instigating violence because we are opposing them,” he said.

Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy said in a statement that force has been deployed in large numbers in Utnoor and surrounding areas to ensure that peace returns. The statement said rumours were spread through social media and reiterated that there was no loss of life in the violence. Two people had died in a road accident near Asnapur village under Narnoor Mandal, it said. It also said specific cases are being registered in each incident of violence and strong action will be taken against those involved and called upon the people to maintain restraint and help the administration to restore normalcy.

Utnoor and surrounding areas have been put under Section 144 of CrPC, the statement said Adivasis in Telangana have alleged that Lambadas had cornered 90 per cent of reservation in jobs and education.

Leaders of the community have been claiming that the majority of Lambadas in Telangana were migrants from Maharashtra and Karnataka, but were taking a large chunk of reservations in the ST category meant for local residents.

The community held a massive meeting in Hyderabad on December 9 over the issue. The Lambadas held a counter-protest on December 13, where they demanded that they should not be excluded from the ST status because they, like the Adivasis, are socially and economically backward.

