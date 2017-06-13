Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav deputes three doctors, two nurses at his residence for a week

Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is currently serving as Health Minister in the state, deputed a medical team of three government doctors and two male nurses at his official residence in Patna for a week, reported news agency ANI.

It is not clear for whom the medical team was deputed. However, India Today reported that Tej Pratap deputed the doctors and nurses for his father Lalu Prasad who was ill.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) medical team was at his residence from May 31 to June 8 and was withdrawn by medical superintendent of IGIMS, Dr PK Sinha, after Lalu recovered.

Meanwhile, refusing to reveal the name of the patient, Dr Sinha told ANI: “Why should I disclose who were we treating, there was someone from his (Health Minister’s) family.”

Sinha also added that the Heatlh Minister is the chairman of the hospital and that he cannot say no to his orders.

