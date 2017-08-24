Lalu’s proposed Patna rally ‘congregation of the corrupt’: UP Minister Srikant Sharma

The RJD chief is criss-crossing Bihar to mobilise people for the August 27 rally, which he has claimed would be a major occasion to bring together the secular forces on one platform against the BJP ahead of the 2019 polls. (PTI Photo) The RJD chief is criss-crossing Bihar to mobilise people for the August 27 rally, which he has claimed would be a major occasion to bring together the secular forces on one platform against the BJP ahead of the 2019 polls. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma on Thursday attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav over the RJD chief’s proposed rally of opposition parties in Patna, terming it as a “congregation of the corrupt.” “Laluji is not organising a rally but a ‘jamawada’ (congregation) of the corrupt,” said Sharma, who was here to tour the flood-hit areas and distribute the relief material.

The RJD chief is criss-crossing Bihar to mobilise people for the August 27 rally, which he has claimed would be a major occasion to bring together the secular forces on one platform against the BJP ahead of the 2019 polls. Lalu is attempting a major show of strength after he was ousted from the Bihar government with the JD-U moving out of the grand alliance and joining back the NDA fold and the government with the BJP.

“There will be no impact of the rally on Uttar Pradesh politics … SP, BSP, Congress and all the parties which are taking part in the rally have never paid attention on the development. These parties have remained confined to their personal and families’ development,” Sharma said.

He said that Adityanath government was working towards the development of the state without any discrimination … people also want development and will not tolerate any kind of hindrance in it.

About common civil code, he said that after ban on triple talaq, it was the need of the hour.

“BJP has been in its (common civil code) favour since long and will not compromise on it ,” he said, claiming that there there was a mention of common civil code in the Constitution also.

