Lalu Yadav says ‘don’t want to go’ after AIIMS refers him back to Ranchi hospital

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday referred Lalu Prasad Yadav back to Ranchi hospital saying he is now stable and fit to travel. The RJD chief, however, is not keen to undergo treatment in Jharkhand capital.

In a statement issued Monday, AIIMS said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues. He is currently stable and is fit to travel.”

The referral has come despite a letter from the RJD chief urging the administration to let him stay in the hospital. Lalu, in his letter, said, “I don’t want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments.”

“I am being shifted to a place where there are no proper health facilities. It is a tough time but I will face it,” he told reporters after leaving the hospital.

Former Bihar deputy CM and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, too, said his father should remain in AIIMS for treatment. “The decision to shift Laluji from AIIMS to Ranchi Hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Laluji,” he said.

Lalu Yadav is reportedly suffering from diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure. A medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi, where 69-year-old Lalu was being treated, referred him to AIIMS for further treatment.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the former Bihar CM at AIIMS and enquired about his health.

Lalu has been convicted in three fodder scam cases, and sentenced to consecutive rigorous prison terms of seven years each under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Lalu will have to spend 14 years in prison.

