Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi will no longer have direct access to Patna airport tarmac

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi, and sons Tej Pratap and Tejaswi, after the party’s legislative meeting in Patna on Friday. Prashant Ravi RJD chief Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi, and sons Tej Pratap and Tejaswi, after the party’s legislative meeting in Patna on Friday. Prashant Ravi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi can no longer access the Patna airport tarmac directly. Their ‘privilege’ has been scrapped by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, reported news agency ANI.

It is not clear why the VVIP access of the two leaders, who are both former chief ministers of Bihar, have been withdrawn by the government.

More details awaited.

