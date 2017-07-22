Latest News
  • Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi will no longer have direct access to Patna airport tarmac

Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi will no longer have direct access to Patna airport tarmac

The 'privileges' of Lalu Prasad and wife Rabri Devi have been withdrawn by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2017 3:58 pm
lalu prasad, rabri devi, patna airport, lalu prasad patna airport, lalu prasad airport tarmac, lalu prasad VVIP, civil aviation ministry RJD chief Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi, and sons Tej Pratap and Tejaswi, after the party’s legislative meeting in Patna on Friday. Prashant Ravi
Related News

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi can no longer access the Patna airport tarmac directly. Their ‘privilege’ has been scrapped by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, reported news agency ANI.

It is not clear why the VVIP access of the two leaders, who are both former chief ministers of Bihar, have been withdrawn by the government.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Sudish Puthalat
    Jul 22, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    What? The entire family shud be in jail....dharti maa par bhoj hai
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 22: Latest News