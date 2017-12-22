After A Raja’s acquittal, Lalu Yadav hopes for clean chit in fodder scam

Supreme Court had in May this year slammed the CBI for “failing to live up to its reputation” in a fodder scam case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad (Image-ANI) Supreme Court had in May this year slammed the CBI for “failing to live up to its reputation” in a fodder scam case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad (Image-ANI)

After acquittal of all accused in the 2G scam and relief to Ashok Chavan in Adarsh scam, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed hope he will also get a clean chit in fodder scam case. “We trust and respect the judiciary. It won’t let BJP’s conspiracies work. Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” Lalu was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce its judgement on Saturday in the multi-crore fodder scam, in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad is an accused. On eve of the verdict, Lalu said that he is hopeful of acquital from all charges.

A special CBI court in Delhi on Thursday acquitted Raja, DMK MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam cases that had rocked the UPA-II government. This was followed by relief to Ashok Chavan in the Adarash scam as the Bombay High Court ruled that the order passed by the Maharashtra Governor granting sanction to the CBI to prosecute the former Maharashtra chief minister cannot be sustained.

Supreme Court had in May this year slammed the CBI for “failing to live up to its reputation” in a fodder scam case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying there was “intolerable lethargy” in filing an appeal, PTI reported.

