Lalu Yadav falls ill in jail, admitted to hospital

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to RIMS and is under observation of doctors at the cardiology ward, the sources said. (Express Archive) Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to RIMS and is under observation of doctors at the cardiology ward, the sources said. (Express Archive)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he fell ill at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, hospital sources said. The 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister is serving a prison sentence in a fodder scam case.

The RJD supremo has been admitted to RIMS and is under observation of doctors at the cardiology ward, the sources said. He has been in Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23 last year, after being convicted in the second case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury.

Earlier in the day, a special CBI court deferred till March 19 the judgment against Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App