Lalu Yadav fails to appear before CBI, seeks 2 weeks

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad failed to appear before the CBI for questioning on Monday in connection with a case of corruption and has now sought two more weeks to make himself available.

The case relates to contracts given to a private firm for maintenance of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels when Lalu was the Railways minister.

Lalu, who was summoned by CBI for the second time to appear before the investigating team, sent his lawyer, who submitted the request seeking two weeks’ time for questioning, sources in CBI said. They said the agency is processing the request and will take a call on the future course of action.

The lawyer did not say anything about Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader’s son and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, who has been summoned in the case on Tuesday, the sources said.

Lalu and Tejashwi had earlier been called on September 11 and 12, respectively. While Lalu cited an ongoing court case in Ranchi, where his presence was required, as the reason for not turning up, Tejashwi claimed he had political commitments to take care of.

The case relates to allegations that Lalu, as the Railways minister between 2004 and 2009, had handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar. In return, Lalu’s family allegedly received a 3-acre prime plot in Patna through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that the RJD leader, as minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhar and acquired a “high-value premium land” through a benami firm, Delight Marketing Company. As a quid pro quo, he “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

