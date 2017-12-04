Lalu Yadav attends Sushil Modi son’s wedding: ‘Told Tejashwi not to mix politics, such events’

Former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra with Sushil Modi and the newly wed couple Sunday. (Express Photo) Former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra with Sushil Modi and the newly wed couple Sunday. (Express Photo)

Leading politicians of the NDA, including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, attended the marriage ceremony of Bihar’s Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s son Utkarsh. However, it was RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who stole the show.

Several relatives of the deputy CM were seen posing with the RJD chief at the function. The RJD chief’s sons, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had threatened to create a ruckus at the function, and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, did not attend the ceremony.

While the RJD chief was made to sit on one end with Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitish sat on the other with Union ministers Jaitley and Ram Vilas Paswan. Lalu and Nitish did not exchange pleasantries at the function. Lalu said, “I have come here to bless the couple. I had also told my son Tej Pratap not to mix politics with such events.”

The marriage ceremony was organised at the veterinary college ground near Patna airport. There was no band or feast and guests were served only tea and laddoos in an austere ceremony that suited Nitish’s anti-dowry plank.

Utarksh, who holds an MBA degree and is currently working with an MNC in Bengaluru married Yamini, a chartered accountant working in Kolkata. Sushil Modi had invited all guests through virtual invitation cards and had announced on the card that no dowry was taken in the marriage. He had called it a declaration from his side and said others should declare the same as a message to society.

The two-hour ceremony saw Sushil Modi play the master of ceremony with a mike on which he invited selected visitors to the dais. He first called CM Nitish Kumar with several NDA leaders and ministers and then invited Lalu Prasad to bless the couple.

Several guests were heard talking about Lalu’s “good gesture” amid the ongoing war of words between his sons and NDA leaders. “Tej Pratap should learn the finer lessons of politics from Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad won our hearts today,” said a local BJP leader.

