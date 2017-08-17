Lalu Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of murdering democracy

“Nitish Kumar is wounded, he has choked democracy,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Thursday. (File – ANI photo) “Nitish Kumar is wounded, he has choked democracy,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Thursday. (File – ANI photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ‘murdering democracy’ after his son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was denied permission to hold a rally in Bhagalpur. Lalu said, “Nitish Kumar is wounded, he has choked democracy.” He also took a dig at Kumar over his ‘zero tolerance’ policy on corruption by talking about Bhagalpur NGO scam and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. “The CBI should probe into the Srijan scam and put these people behind the bars,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav was supposed to address a rally on the scam in Bhagalpur on Thursday morning. On Wednesday night he tweeted that CM Nitish imposed section 144 in the area to prevent the rally from taking place. He sat on protest outside Bhagalpur Railway Station, claiming he was not being given a place to stay in the Circuit House.

On Thursday, Tejashwi also accused CM Nitish Kumar of pressurising media outlets not to report on the Bhagalpur NGO scam. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is investigating the scam. A total of 11 persons have been arrested so far.

The NGO Srijan Mahila Udyog Samiti Limited is accused of siphoning off state funds through its accounts and accounts of its employees and bank officials. According to police, the amount could be more than Rs 600 crores. The NGO was founded by Manorama Devi and is being run by her son and his wife after her death.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd