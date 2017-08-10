Lalu Yadav says JD(U) will try to disrupt Sharad Yadav’s programme

Lalu may ask his party workers, without holding RJD banners, to help Sharad Yadav. (File Photo) Lalu may ask his party workers, without holding RJD banners, to help Sharad Yadav. (File Photo)

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that Lalu may ask his party workers, without holding RJD banners, to help Yadav. (File Photo)Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said that Bihar’s ruling JD(U) will try to disrupt its leader Sharad Yadav’s public interaction programme beginning Thursday. “I have serious apprehensions that (chief minister) Nitish (Kumar)’s people may throw water bottles and show black flags… (when) Sharad Yadav will arrive at the Patna airport on Thursday.”

Lalu, who has invited Yadav to attend RJD’s August 27 rally in Patna, said that JD(U) has been uncomfortable with his decision to embark on ‘Janta Se Seedha Sanvad’ programme announced after Nitish parted ways with RJD and Congress and formed the government with the BJP.

Lalu ruled out Yadav’s chances of joining the RJD. “Nitish Kumar has also betrayed Sharad Yadav by not keeping him in the loop about the his decision to snap ties with the Grand Alliance. Sharad Yadav is the founder of JD(U). Our alliance with Congress and Sharad Yadav’s party would continue,” he said while hinting at a possible split in the JD(U).

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that Lalu may ask his party workers, without holding RJD banners, to help Yadav. “As for Laluji’s allegations of JD(U)’s possible attempts to disturb Sharadji’s function, one should know that disruption has been RJD culture.’’ He said that they expect Yadav to discuss corruption.

Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launched an agitation against Nitish Kumar for “insulting” people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP. Yadav will begin his programme from Sonepur. He will travel to 15 locations on Friday and Saturday when the programme’s first leg will conclude.

