Nothing but politics of vendetta, haven’t hidden anything: Tejashwi Yadav on benami transaction charges

Hours after the Income Tax department slapped benami transaction charges against Lalu Prasad’s family members, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the charges as ‘political vendetta’. In a statement to news agency ANI today, Yadav was quoted as saying these allegations are being leveled because of political vendetta (Political vendetta ke aadhar par ye galat baatein chalaai ja rahi hain).” He further added: “I haven’t hidden anything, if I am called (by authorities) I will be ready to answer (Humne kuch nahi chupaya hai, humein bulaya jaayega toh hum jawab dene ke liye taiyyar hain).”

Earlier today, the IT department had attached 12 plots of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s family members including daughter Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh, sister Ragini and Chanda, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Also Read: Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav and others

The tax probe department slapped charges under Benami Transactions Act against Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. It also served attachment notice under the stringent act for assets worth over Rs 9 crore against the family of Lalu Prasad.

Further, the department has attached immovable assets such as plots, land, and buildings in Delhi and Patna which bear a “deed” value of Rs 9.32 crore but the taxman has estimated their current market value to be somewhere around Rs 170-180 crore.

