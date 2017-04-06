Bihar Chief Secy orders probe into alleged soil scam involving Lalu and his son

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

The Bihar Chief Secretary on Thursday ordered an investigation into the alleged soil scam involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and son Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar, who is also the state forest and environment minister, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Sushil Modi had alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav gave contract of Rs 90 lakh to a company for earth filling work in Patna Zoo circumventing legal tender process. Modi further urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to set up an all-party committee to probe the scam. In a statement to news agency PTI, Modi had said, “Since the RJD supremo is open to probe by any agency, the Chief Minister should set up an all-party committee to probe the alleged ‘soil purchase scam’ without any delay.”

In the light of the developments, while Tej Pratap Yadav has threatened to file a defamation case against Modi, father Lalu Prasad said his family was ready to face investigation by any agency. The zoo authorities, on their part, contended that soil purchased for the work was not bought from the under-construction mall owned by the RJD supremo’s family as claimed by Modi.

Lalu Prasad’s family is at the centre of a controversy over allegations that the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park or Patna zoo, which is under the charge of son Tej Pratap Yadav, have a Rs 90-lakh contract for earth-filling work to a company that ferried soil from a proposed mall site owned by a firm in which the minister, his siblings and mother are shareholders.

