Lalu Prasad Yadav rubbishes Sushil Modi’s corruption allegation

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday rubbished BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s allegation of corruption against him and his family, saying it was an effort to malign his image.

“Sushil Modi has been sidelined in the Bihar BJP. He is out of the scene now and creating confusion among the people in order to malign my image. I don’t take notice of him,” Prasad said.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on the occasion of the 28th birthday of his son and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu termed Sushil Modi as ‘mukadamebaaz’.

“It is his habit to indulge in character assassination and file cases,” he said.

Modi, the former deputy chief minister, has been alleging that Prasad and his family members have got prime plots of land transferred to their names through shell companies.

This includes a two-acre plot near Saguna Mor in Patna where Bihar’s biggest mall is coming up, Modi has alleged.

On Sunday again, he levelled a fresh charge that the shopping mall was being constructed without environmental clearance and called for filing of an FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now