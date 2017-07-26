Nitish Kumar has done setting with BJP, RSS: Lalu Yadav

Ranchi: RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before the special CBI Court in connection with a multi-crore fodder scam case, in Ranchi on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI7_7_2017_000026B)(PTI7_7_2017_000027B) Ranchi: RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before the special CBI Court in connection with a multi-crore fodder scam case, in Ranchi on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI7_7_2017_000026B)(PTI7_7_2017_000027B)

Calling Nitish Kumar’s resignation as Bihar chief minister a drama, RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Wednesday accused him being hand in gloves with the BJP and RSS. Addressing media after Kumar’s resignation, Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar has a deal with BJP and RSS. Just after his resignation Modi tweets congratulating him. This is all drama.’

Maintaining that the RJD did not break the Grand Alliance, Yadav said he had told Nitish that corruption charges against Tejsashwi are false but he still resigned ‘leaving us disappointment’. “He met me and took blessing from me. I had advised him not to resign. But he said he could not continue. I had told him the corruption charges are false. The resignation is painful,” said Yadav.

Yadav also said that Nitish could have resigned knowing that he was accused in many cases. “Nitish Kumar knew that he is accused of section 302, one of India’s CM is main accused in murder and arms case,’ said Yadav.

The RJD supremo also said that the Grand Alliance will look for a new chief minister. “RJD, Congress and other alliance partners will look for a new chief minister. We are the single largest party in the state, so it is our right to form the government,” said Yadav.

Kumar had submitted his resignation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi after a meeting of JDU MLAs in the evening.

