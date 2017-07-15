Tejashwi will not resign, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has confirmed that his son Tejashwi Yadav will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. (Source: ANI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has confirmed that his son Tejashwi Yadav will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. (Source: ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who has been facing corruption charges, will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. The leader while speaking to ANI was quoted saying: “The Vidhan Mandal of our party has taken a decision that Tejashwi Yadav will not resign.” Defending his son over the recent demand for his expulsion from the post, Yadav said,”An FIR is not sufficient reason for the resignation.”

Commenting on the charges filed against him and his family by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI), the leader said, “Whatever accusations have been made against me and my family, we have already issued a clarification in the press conference. We will give our responses to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate whenever they call us.” The recent raids by the CBI on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence and the cases filed against him and his son Tejaswi in an alleged land-for-hotels scandal has ignited a political difference in the state’s grand alliance.

The CBI had last week lodged a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The government agency also conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurugram and other places. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav has denied the allegations made against him and termed it as a political conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(with inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd