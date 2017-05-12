Lalu Prasad Yadav, kin involve in corrupt land deals of Rs 1,000 crore: BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo)

The BJP on Friday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his MP-daughter Misa Bharti and his two sons, both Bihar government ministers, of being involved in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore, and asked the central government to probe one such transaction in Delhi. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that these transactions were a case of “quid pro quo” as they date back to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, and dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against him.

Lalu’s RJD is a constituent of Bihar’s ruling coalition led by Kumar. His sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are ministers in the government. Lalu’s official residence was the address of the owners of the firms allegedly floated by his family members, he said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prasad urged the Election Commission to act against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, saying she did not disclose the details of these assets in her Rajya Sabha election affidavit. It is a serious case of “misrepresentation” and has very grave implications, he said.

Several suspect land deals took place in Bihar, he said, wondering if Kumar would invoke a special law enacted by his government in which assets acquired through illicit money are confiscated in this instance. “The politics of Lalu Prasad has become politics of loot. Land worth crores of rupees was grabbed for a pittance,” he said.

This was “Vadra model of development”, he said, referring to dubious land deals allegedly involving Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. One such land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family members is in Bijwasan in Delhi, he said. “We expect the central government to take appropriate action,” he added.

All the companies owned by Lalu Prasad’s family members for the purpose of these land transactions had no employees, no business activities and no turnover, Prasad claimed. Bihar’s biggest shopping mall spread over 7.5 lakh square feet is coming up in Patna as part of such dubious transactions, he said.

Taking a dig at opposition parties over their efforts to unite, the law minister asked if their proposed alliance is meant to be a cover for corruption and if “rank corruption will be covered in the name of secularism”. He said JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury should respond to these charges against Prasad and his family members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now