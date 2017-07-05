Lalu Prasad Yadav is the Robert Vadra of Bihar: BJP leader Sushil Modi

Modi alleged that the RJD chief acquired properties worth over several crores through fraudulent means and gifted them to leaders who demanded tickets. He also criticised Nitish Kumar for not taking any action against Lalu’s sons. (Photo: PTI) Modi alleged that the RJD chief acquired properties worth over several crores through fraudulent means and gifted them to leaders who demanded tickets. He also criticised Nitish Kumar for not taking any action against Lalu’s sons. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav by calling him “Robert Vadra of Bihar” and stated that over 125 properties acquired by him and his family fall under benami transactions. He further accused the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning a blind eye towards the alleged acts of corruption by Lalu Yadav, who presently is Nitish’s ally in the state government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Modi said that the RJD chief had even sent two of his aides to Union government ministers for seeking relief from investigations by agencies like the Enforcement directorate (ED). “However, they refused to intervene,” Modi added while refusing to reveal the names of the Central ministers who were approached or senior RJD leaders who met them.

Modi alleged that the RJD chief acquired properties worth over several crores through fraudulent means and gifted them to leaders who demanded tickets. He also criticised Nitish Kumar for not taking any action against Lalu’s sons.

“He (Nitish Kumar) talks about zero tolerance (for corruption), but he didn’t take any action. Earlier, he said the Centre should produce evidence and take action, and now when they started taking (action), he is saying it is vindictive action,” Modi claimed. Sushil Modi even alleged that Lalu’s proposed rally in Patna in August was to bring together opposition leaders to save his benami properties.

Reacting to Modi’s allegation, Lalu said, “Be it Robert Vadra, Priyanka ji, Kejriwal, Mamata didi or Lalu Yadav and his family, an attempt is being made to break them.”

