Lalu Prasad Yadav granted three days parole to attend Tej Pratap’s marriage

RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday was granted three days parole to attend his son Tej Pratap’s wedding in Patna, Inspector General of Prison Harsh Mangla told PTI. However, the IG prison said the effective date of parole would depend upon when the

jail authorities would release him.

Tej Pratap, an RJD MLA and former health minister, will be marrying Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, on May 12 in Patna. Lalu could not attend the engagement ceremony in Patna on April 18. Anguished by his absence, Tej Pratap posted an emotional message on Twitter. He simply wrote, “Miss you Papa”.

alu is likely to be in Patna between May 10 and May 14. An application for parole was sent to Jharkhand Jail IG on Tuesday, according to RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav. Last week, Lalu had moved an application for provisional bail before the Jharkhand High Court which got deferred till May 11 on account of a strike by lawyers.

Lalu, who is currently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi, has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special CBI court. The RJD chief was recently shifted from AIIMS Delhi to Ranchi after doctors there declared him fit to travel. Lalu’s efforts to continue his treatment ended in disappointment. He alleged there was a “political conspiracy” behind his discharge from AIIMS

