Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav awaits another verdict

A special CBI court in Ranchi will today pronounce its verdict in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s. The fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93. The verdict will decide the fate of 56 accused, including Lalu Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

As of now, the former Bihar chief minister is serving time in Birsa Munda jail after having been convicted in two fodder scam cases.

The RJD chief was on December 23 last year held guilty in the RC 64A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury and was handed 3.5 years imprisonment on January 6 this year by special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh.

On September 30, 2013, Lalu was held guilty in the RC 20A/96 pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and given five-year prison term.

Besides these cases, the former Bihar chief minister is also facing charges in the RC 38 A/96 pertaining to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka Treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda Treasury in the early 1990s.

