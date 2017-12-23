Reckoning day for Lalu Yadav as verdict in fodder scam to be pronounced today

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Saturday pronounce its judgment in the fodder scam pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jagannath Mishra and 20 others are accused in the case.
On Friday, while talking to news agency ANI, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the case. “We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work. Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua, vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” he said.
Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, on Friday arrived in Ranchi to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh. Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers – Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad – are also among the 22 accused in the case. What is the fodder scam: A look at what all has happened since 1996
The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat. A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997.
Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said. The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1) D read with 13 (2).
The order was reserved on December 13. Lalu faces three other fodder cases too.
(With agency inputs)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:54 amThe Mumbai High Court stopped the prosecution of Ashok Chavan because of a faulty sanction. That doesnt mean that Chavan did not commit the crime. He is very much involved and probably guilty in the Adarsh scam. Similarly in the 2G scam also, one cannot gloss over the fact that the Supreme Court cancelled 122 licences because the allocation was done without following the proceedure set out for auctions. The Special court has clearly found fault with the PMO during Manmohan Singh's time.The scam may not have taken place if the PMO had acted as they should have. The inference is that the PMO was involved in this scam even if the CBI has not succeeded in bringing the guilty to book. Lalu Yadav should not think that mere rhetoric will help him in cheating the people any more.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:11 amThis case is bigger than the 2G case. The court records are public. Anyone can see that there is absolutely no evidence.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 9:53 amNo problem it will take another 30yrs to decide the case by that time all evidences will be collapsed , great judiciary. I am wonder when he has on jail by one court how he has granted the bail by SC ? how a convicted granted bail and freed , is not it the contradiction of the judgement , is it judiciary or play house?He is enjoying all the Govt facilities like all VVIPS and nothing will happen to him like other scams 2G, Adarsh etc. Please donont joke the Cons ution and laws because you are the JUDGES , When one CM was convicted the sentence should be significant. why this oaths etc. and is not it joking the NAME OF GOD.tanking oath and committing crimes and cheating the public. GOD can only Save this country.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 9:37 am2g was old now we have 7g, fodder is old, now we have organic, guilty was old now we have acquainted.Reply