Reckoning day for Lalu Yadav as verdict in fodder scam to be pronounced today

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Saturday pronounce its judgment in the fodder scam pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jagannath Mishra and 20 others are accused in the case.

On Friday, while talking to news agency ANI, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the case. “We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work. Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua, vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” he said.

Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, on Friday arrived in Ranchi to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh. Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers – Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad – are also among the 22 accused in the case. What is the fodder scam: A look at what all has happened since 1996

The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat. A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997.

Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said. The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1) D read with 13 (2).

The order was reserved on December 13. Lalu faces three other fodder cases too.

(With agency inputs)

