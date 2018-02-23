Fodder case: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea

Lalu was sentenced for three and a half years in the case by a special CBI court on January 6. Lalu was sentenced for three and a half years in the case by a special CBI court on January 6.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the second case related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam of the 1990s. Lalu was sentenced to three and a half years in the case by a special CBI court in Ranchi on January 6. He had appealed for bail a week after his conviction. This is one of the six cases lodged against Lalu in connection with the scam.

Apart from the jail term, a cumulative fine of Rs 10 lakh — Rs 5 lakh each in connection with charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act — was imposed on the RJD chief. Failure to pay this amount will attract rigorous imprisonment (RI) of six months more months. READ MORE

Lalu Yadav and 15 others were found guilty last year by the special CBI court in the case that pertained to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Lalu was convicted and sentenced to five years’ jail in 2013 in the first fodder scam case. The conviction barred him from elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence. Lalu has appealed against this conviction.

On January 24 this year, the RJD chief was sentenced to five years in prison in a third fodder scam case, which involved the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the treasury of the Chaibasa district in 1992-’93. The district is now in Jharkhand.

