14-year jail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam: There is a threat to my father’s life, says son Tejashwi

Following the sentencing of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fourth fodder scam case by a special CBI court on Saturday, his son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said there is a threat to his father’s life. “I am sure there is a threat to Lalu ji’s life. He is the victim of a political conspiracy by BJP and JD(U),” the former Bihar deputy chief minister said adding that the party will work on the strategy ahead. Sources told The Indian Express that an emergency meeting has been called by senior RJD leaders.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was given two sentences of seven years each on Saturday in the fodder scam case that pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996. A fine of Rs 60 lakh has also been imposed. The conviction has been made under 120-B (criminal conspiracy), read with 419, 420, 467, 468 (pertaining to cheating, forgery etc) of Indian Penal Code and PC Act. Special CBI Judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the sentence through video-conferencing.

Tejashwi: There is threat to Laluji's life, he is a victim of political conspiracy of BJP and JD (U) @IndianExpress — Santosh Singh (@santoshchitra) March 24, 2018

Following the verdict, Lalu’s counsel said they would appeal against the judgment in a higher court. On March 19, the special CBI court had held the 69-year-old RJD chief guilty along with 18 others in connection with the case – RC 38 A/96. Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, however, was acquitted in the case along with 12 other accused.

Lalu Prasad has been serving the prison term in Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi since December 23 last year after being convicted in the second fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from the Deogarh treasury. The RJD supremo is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he was admitted last week after he complained of chest pain and discomfort in jail.

