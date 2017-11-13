Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination for RJD chief’s post

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with son Tej Pratap in Patna Sunday. (PTI Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad with son Tej Pratap in Patna Sunday. (PTI Photo)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday filed the nomination for the party national president’s post for the tenth time. He will be elected unopposed on November 21 as no other party leader has filed a nomination. The RJD was formed in 1997.

Lalu Prasad said he would keep accepting challenges and fight “communal forces”. “There is an Emergency-like situation in the country. The RJD’s challenge is similar to the one being faced by the country,” he said.

While the JD(U) slammed Lalu for making RJD a “one-family party”, senior RJD leaders said he alone can take on the BJP at the national level. RJD vice-

president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said: “We have to keep fighting communal forces

with more vigour than ever before. Laluji will be elected our national president unopposed”. Former Bihar minister A B Siddiqui said it has been “a matter of honour” that Lalu has led the RJD.

Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap said: “For Lalu Prasad, the entire party has been his family. It is a baseless allegation that he is promoting only his family”.

JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said: “RJD is Lalu Prasad and Lalu Prasad is RJD. What is the surprise that he is set to become party president again.”

