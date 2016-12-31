Lalu Prasad Yadav expresses happiness over revoking of Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad has expressed happiness over the settlement of dispute within the Samajwadi Party, as SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav revoked the expulsion of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday after a meeting. RJD President Lalu Prasad had spoken to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone today, to facilitate a patch-up between them and advised both not to fight the upcoming UP elections separately.

“I am very happy that the dispute has been settled after a meeting between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav,” Prasad told reporters.

He congratulated both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for resolving the dispute.

Prasad said the settlement of the dispute meant the future of Uttar Pradesh is bright.

Asked about his efforts to facilitate the patch-up between the two SP leaders, the RJD chief said, “It is my duty besides being a relative. As a politician I feel the rivals should not gain from the infighting.”

Earlier today, Prasad had himself told newsmen that he had called up both the SP leaders in the morning.

Prasad has family ties with SP chief as his daughter is married to Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav, grandnephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav.