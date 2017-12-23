Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam: How politicians reacted

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express file photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express file photo)

A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in one of the six fodder scam cases on Saturday. Lalu, alongwith 15 others, has been found guilty while former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and five others were acquitted in the case.

Lalu has been taken to Birsa Munda prison in Ranchi, the quantum of punishment will be declared on January 3, 2018.

The verdict was in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh between 1991 and 1994 from Deoghar Treasury.

Here are some of the reactions:

RJD’s spokesperson Manoj Jha held a press conference after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction saying, “I believe in the judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside.”

Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi reacts to Lalu Prasad’s conviction.

Process of going to Jail http://t.co/QHtfWx45qM father, next who ? Lalu knows ?Whole family involved in corruption .Either fodder scam or benami property ?Today चारा Next LaRa ? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

Congress leader Manish Tewari gives a press conference asking questions of the BJP. He said, “Lalu Yadav has been fighting this legal battle since 1996. It started when BJP leaders filed PIL against him in Patna HC. He & his lawyers are capable of fighting this case. I want to ask BJP why Srijan scam is not being investigated?”

Manish Tewari alleged that “The central investigating agencies are acting like a pet performing parrot.”

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda says, “Lalu Prasad Yadav is politicising the issue. He should accept the court’s decision, just to deviate Lalu is levelling allegations of conspiracy on BJP.” He added, “The alliance between Congress and RJD is an alliance of corruption, connivance and is cheating the people of India, it is clear from the verdict of the court.”

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav urged party workers to maintain peace and respect the court’s order.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “For me, it is a matter of some personal assurance that I had the privilege to argue the PIL in Patna High Court in the early 90s leading to the CBI inquiry which was strongly opposed by the then state govt headed by Lalu. Lesson of today’s conviction is that law will catch up with you if you commit corruption.”

