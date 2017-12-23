Lalu Prasad Yadav cries foul after conviction in fodder scam case, tweets ‘truth will win in the end’

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo by Alok Jain. 18.04.2016. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo by Alok Jain. 18.04.2016.

Convicted in the fodder scam case, former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday called the verdict by the special CBI court a political vendetta by the BJP and insisted that the “truth will prevail in the end”.

Lalu Yadav and 15 others were found guilty by the court in the case that pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Of the six fodder scam cases lodged against the RJD chief, this was the second in which the verdict was pronounced. On the other hand, the court acquitted six others including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra.

The former chief minister through his twitter handle @laluprasadrjd said, “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by the concerted onslaught of bias-driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win.” Calling it a political move to distort the opposition’s public perception, Lalu said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. But still prevails. In the end though.”

Lalu has been taken to the Birsa Munda prison where he will be lodged till January 3, when the quantum of punishment is read out. Comparing his movement to that of Nelson Mandela, the RJD chief said, “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.”

In a series of tweets targetting the BJP, the former CM said that he will keep fighting for ‘”social justice but will not stand down.” He added that these forces can trouble me but they cannot defeat me tweeted Yadav. Meanwhile, the RJD rubbishing the court’s order said that it was politically motivated and they will appeal to the higher court. RJD MP Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said, “We will move the high court against the CBI court order convicting Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case.”

Former deputy CM and Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, who accompanied his father to the Ranchi CBI court where the verdict was delivered urged party workers to maintain peace.

