CBI raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav LIVE updates: Will RJD-JD(U) alliance continue, asks BJP

Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (Files. PTI) Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (Files. PTI)

The CBI on Friday conducted raids at 12 locations, including residences of former Union Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejaswi Yadav. The investigative agency has filed a case against them alleging corruption during Lalu’s time in office as Union Railways minister, in 2006.

Raids are being carried out across Delhi, Patna, Puri and Gurgaon. A property in South Delhi’s New Friend’s Colony has been searched by the CBI, as well as Rabri Devi’s current residence at 10, Circular Road.

The case has been lodged for alleged corruption on part of the family for wrongful allocation of the IRCTC hotels. Tenders were allegedly allotted to Sujata Hotels, a private company, for upkeep and running of BNR hotels at Ranchi and Puri.

Lalu Prasad CBI raid LIVE updates:

9:41 am: Calling the raids a “dark day” for democracy, RJD leader Manoj Jha vowed to fight the matter on all levels. “Today is darkest day in Indian democracy, we will not be cowed down by this.Will fight legally and politically,” he said.

9:27 am: BJP leader Giriraj Singh demands a statement from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “Law is taking its course, now Nitish ji cannot remain a mute spectator. He will have to speak out and state his stand clearly,” he said.

