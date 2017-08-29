Benami properties case: Income Tax department questions Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

(from Right to left) Tejashwi Yadav with his Mother and Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Elder Brother Tejpratap Yadav. (Express File Photo By Prashant Ravi) (from Right to left) Tejashwi Yadav with his Mother and Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Elder Brother Tejpratap Yadav. (Express File Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav were questioned by the Income Tax department on Tuesday in connection with its alleged benami properties probe against the Yadavs and others in land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Their statements were recorded by the Investigating Officer of the case after the mother and son appeared at the IT office in Patna after being summoned by the department. The two were questioned about the alleged benami assets that the department thinks were created by members of the Yadav family. Officials from the IT department told PTI that a special IT team has reached Bihar from Delhi to help the Investigating Officer of the case and to take the probe forward.

The department had earlier also questioned Lalu Yadav’s daughter and MP Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar in connection with the same case. Notices of attachment of assets had also been served to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Lalu’s daughters Chanda, Ragini Yadav, Bharti and son-in-law Kumar in June.

The department had attached about a dozen plots and buildings in Delhi and Bihar including a farm house and land in the Palam Vihar area, a residential building in South Delhi’s upmarket New Friends Colony area, nine plots on a 256.75 decimal land area in Phulwari Sharif area in Patna, where a shopping mall was being constructed, among few others in the same area in Bihar’s capital.

According to the IT department, these alleged benami assets possess a “deed” value of about Rs 9.32 crore but the taxman has estimated their current market value at Rs 170-180 crore. Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The Yadav family has rejected all the claims put against them and have been saying that these cases are nothing but “political vendetta” against them. The IT department is also expected to file a complaint against the Yadav family in this case in a competent court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd