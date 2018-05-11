Lalu Prasad Yadav gets six-week provisional bail on medical grounds

RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted six weeks provisional bail to former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on medical grounds, said his counsel Prabhat Kumar. The provisional bail was granted to Prasad by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

Currently, the former chief minister is on a three-day parole to attend his son Tej Pratap’s wedding on May 12. He left the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi for Patna on Thursday.

Prasad is serving time in jail after conviction in three different fodder scam cases. He has been admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since March 18. He was recently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further treatment. He returned to RIMS on May 1 after a team of AIIMS doctors declared him fit to be brought back to RIMS.

