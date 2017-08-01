Nitish Kumar is power-hungry, alarmed by Tejashwi: Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo, File) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo, File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, saying he is greedy for power. In the wake of the Mahagathbandhan’s split, he added he had never wanted Kumar to contest elections but was pushed by Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, reported news agency ANI.

“Satta ke laalchi hai Nitish Kumar, palturam hain (Nitish Kumar is greedy for power),” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI. “Bhool gaye Nitish Kumar tumhari haisiyat kya thi. 2-2 MLA election hara, Lok Sabha mein bhi hara (Nitish Kumar, you’ve forgotten what your status was; lost 2-2 MLA elections and also lost in the Lok Sabha),” he added.

“Mai nahi chahta tha iss aadmi ko aage neta khada kiya jaaye, iss par koi bharosa nahi. Lekin Mulayam ji ne kaha, maan lo (I never wanted this man to stand for elections; he can’t be trusted. But Mulayamji told me to accept it),” the RJD chief said.

Yadav added Kumar was alarmed by his son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.“Jab inhe support kiya, Tejashwi ke kaam ko dekha, sarahna hone lagi toh inka kaan khada hua” (When I supported him, saw Tejashwi’s work, started appreciating his work then he started getting alarmed),” he said, reported ANI.

Kumar resigned as chief minister of the state on July 26, citing corruption charges against Tejashwi. Saying that his decision was taken in the interest of the state, he formed the government again the next day with support from the BJP. The JD(U) chief was sworn in as chief minister for the sixth time on July 27, with BJP’s Bihar in-charge, Sushil Kumar Modi, being appointed his deputy. He subsequently won a trust vote in the Assembly with 131 votes in his favour.

