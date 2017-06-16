RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before CBI court in fodder scam

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday appeared before a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fodder scam, news agency ANI reported. On June 9, Lalu, along with former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra had appeared before CBI judge Dev Raj Tripathi, along with some other accused. Their appearance was in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 40 lakh from the Bhagalpur treasury in 1996.

The multi-crore scam, which had surfaced mid-way through the 1990s during Lalu’s term as CM, saw misappropriation of a sizeable chunk of money from the Bihar government treasury. Some reports have approximated the scam to the tune of around Rs 1,000 crore. The total number of persons accused in the scam is 45, some of whom expired while the trial was underway. As of now, 27 persons face trial. The case has a staggering number of witnesses. Out of the total of 267, 34 have submitted their statements to the court.

