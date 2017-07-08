Lalu Prasad warns PM Modi and Amit Shah after CBI raid: Will destroy your arrogance

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav CBI officials got orders from above, asserts Grand Alliance intact RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav CBI officials got orders from above, asserts Grand Alliance intact

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah that he would “destroy your arrogance and existence”, adding that the Grand Alliance was intact despite the BJP’s efforts to destroy it.

Hours after the CBI booked him and his family members for alleged corruption in awarding tender for maintenance of hotels during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu said, “Suno Modi aur Amit Shah, fansi ke fande par latak jayenge, tumhara ahankar, buniyad khatma kar denge, GA ko khatma karna chahte ho. Case bachcha ke upar kiya, Rabri par kiya…. Aap latak par mahagathbandhan par aana chahte ho. Hamara gathbandhan intact hai (Listen Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, I will embrace the gallows but will destroy your arrogance and existence. You filed a case against my children and wife. The BJP wants to cause fissures in the Grand Alliance. You (BJP) want to piggyback (on Nitish Kumar) to forge an alliance. Our alliance is intact).”

Speaking to the media in Patna after returning from Ranchi, the former CM said, “I learnt that 27 CBI officials came to my Patna house to conduct a search. I learnt that it was about IRCTC hotel allotments. I wonder why the case was lodged after so many years…. This has become a practice now. The CBI is not as much to blame as Modi and Shah. Some officials said they had got orders from above….”

Upset at the CBI booking his son Tejashwi and wife Rabri Devi, Lalu said: “They booked Tejashwi, who was a minor then. Even Rabri was not holding any position then.”

Earlier in the day, after appearing at a CBI court in Ranchi in a couple of fodder scam cases, Lalu said Friday’s raids were the result of the ruling party’s reaction to his “Bharat bachao, Bhajapa hatao” campaign.

Reiterating that his sons and daughter were being targeted in a bid to send him to jail, he said: “They want me to surrender… but I will finish them off.”

The RJD leader said he had asked his family to respect CBI officials as they were working at the behest of the Prime Minister, and that Shah and the RSS were behind their moves.

The CBI not only secretly got the FIR registered but was also armed with search warrants, Lalu said.

“The media never got the whiff of it.” He reminded the media of the “government pressure to talk about only one side”.

Lalu went on to say that IRCTC was constituted in 1999 and became functional in 2003.

The previous NDA government had already taken the policy decision to involve private players in running railway hotels and guest houses, he said. “It was an open tender. Delhi’s Yatri Niwas was taken over by Tata,” he said, claiming that it was all in open and IRCTC, being an autonomous body, never sent a file to the railway minister. He pointed out that he had turned the loss-making Railways around, and that he did not allow any wrong action as Railway Minister.

Lamenting that he was made a victim through his political life, Lalu said, “Those who talk about the downtrodden always meet this fate.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App