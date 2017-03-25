WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav injured after dais collapses in Patna

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday suffered minor injuries in his back during a religious event in Patna after the dais he was sitting on collapsed due to overcrowding.

Prasad, along with his sons — Deputy CM of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap — and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had gone to attend a yagna at Digha here when the dais they were sitting on caved in.

#WATCH: Stage of a ‘Yagya Sthal’ in Patna, where Lalu Prasad Yadav was present collapsed; he was later discharged after treatment(24.3.2017) pic.twitter.com/rNm1buOe4b — ANI (@ANI_news) March 25, 2017

Prasad was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Hospital. Later, he told reporters that he had suffered a back injury.

Doctors said they conducted an X-ray to assess his injury. Lalu was later discharged after the treatment.

