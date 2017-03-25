WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav injured after dais collapses in Patna

Latest News
Prasad was taken to IGIMS Hospital. Later, he said that he had suffered a back injury.

By: PTI | Patna | Updated: March 25, 2017 1:30 pm

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday suffered minor injuries in his back during a religious event in Patna after the dais he was sitting on collapsed due to overcrowding.

Prasad, along with his sons — Deputy CM of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap — and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had gone to attend a yagna at Digha here when the dais they were sitting on caved in.

Prasad was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Hospital. Later, he told reporters that he had suffered a back injury.

Doctors said they conducted an X-ray to assess his injury. Lalu was later discharged after the treatment.

