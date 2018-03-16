CBI is ‘Captive Bureau of Investigation’ under Modi govt, says Congress on FIR against Lalu

Congress said they will strongly oppose any such act which undermines Institutions and expresses unqualified solidarity with the RJD. Congress said they will strongly oppose any such act which undermines Institutions and expresses unqualified solidarity with the RJD.

As reports of contradicting opinion within the CBI over the filing of FIR against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav emerge, the Congress on Friday slammed the Centre accusing it of “unleashing vendetta politics to hide its failures.” Congress said, CBI clearly has become a ‘Captive Bureau of Investigation’ in the hands of the Modi Government.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in a statement said, “We have seen it in the past and recently too that BJP indulges in malicious propaganda by fostering false cases against its political opponents – there is often a media trial, FIRs are leaked for primetime debates; but in due course when the judicial process starts all such foist falls flat and ‘charged’ are exonerated by the courts.”

“While law should take its own course, political opponents should not be targeted and hounded by blatant misuse of state machinery. The direct consequence of these actions is that the credibility of institutions built with decades of hard work gets denigrated in the process,” the statement said.

The Economic Offence Wing of the CBI in June 2017 had called for an FIR against RJD leader Lalu Prasad saying that as Railway Minister in 2006, he allegedly facilitated the transfer of two railway hotels to a private firm in exchange for prime land in Patna. However, the agency’s legal wing opposed it, saying there was no evidence to show that Prasad influenced officials or that the land transfer was a quid pro quo.

On June 21, the legal adviser said the Economic Offences Division verification report had itself claimed that due to its limited scope, “it could not lay hands to any material specifying any act which can be termed as ‘overt act to take it as a criminal misconduct’ on part of Prasad being the Minister of Railways”.

