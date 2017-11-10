Lalu Prasad hints Tejashwi could be RJD face in next Bihar assembly election

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad on Friday hinted that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav could be the party’s face in the next Bihar assembly election. “He (Tejashwi) is way ahead of all of us in terms of leadership ability and oratory. I am not saying this merely because he is my son,” the RJD chief told media persons.

Prasad praised his son’s leadership skills when he was asked for reaction on state RJD President Ramchandra Purve’s comment that next government would be formed by the party under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav.

Earlier, Purve had said, “we will form the next government in Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav”. His comments came after he was elected as the state president for the fourth consecutive terms.

Yadav had served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance government of RJD, JD(U) and Congress. However, the alliance came to an end when chief minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with former partner Bharatiya Janata Party.

Interestingly, RJD vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh voiced dissent, stating that the issue of a Chief Ministerial candidate was “premature” and that “good leadership” should be allowed to emerge by the time the state goes to polls.

When asked about Singh’s reaction, Lalu Prasad sought to clear the air saying, “there is no mara mari (discord) within the party over the issue of Tejashwi”.

