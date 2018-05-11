Lalu Prasad gets three-day parole to attend son’s wedding in Patna

RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday left the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi to visit Patna on a three-day parole to attend his son Tej Pratap’s wedding on May 12. Prasad will have to return to Birsa Munda Central Jail on May 14.

RJD leaders and Prasad’s counsels have been claiming since Wednesday that he has been granted parole. However, due to some procedural issues, the clearance got postponed till Thursday.

Counsel Prabhat Kumar said, “The usual security arrangements would be in place for him and a government doctor will accompany him.”

Prasad has been lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail after he was convicted in three different fodder scam cases. He has been admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since March 18. He was recently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he was referred for further treatment there. He returned to RIMS on May 1 after a team of AIIMS doctors declared him fit to be brought back to RIMS.

Birsa Munda Central Jail Superintendent Ashok Chowdhary said, “The parole period will be counted from Friday. So, he would have to report back on May 14.”

Authorities said that Prasad was granted parole with certain restrictions. IG (Prisons) Harsh Mangla confirmed that Yadav has been asked to stay at the wedding venue and not to speak to the media. “There are a basic set of parole rules. This is not a usual case,” he said.

