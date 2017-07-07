CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family over corruption charges in allotment of IRCTC hotels

CBI raids RJD chief and former Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo by Prashant Ravi CBI raids RJD chief and former Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo by Prashant Ravi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against former Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav on corruption charges during his tenure as Union minister in 2006. The case is related to alleged irregularities in tenders allotted to a private company for development, maintenance and operation of hotels at Ranchi and Puri. Former Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has also been booked by CBI in connection with the case. The CBI is carrying out raids at residences of Lalu Prasad Yadav. According to reports, the agency is carrying out raids at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.

More details are awaited.

