Lalu in talks for Bihar-like grand alliance for Lok Sabha elections: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad is in talks with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and few more non-BJP leaders in an attempt to form a Bihar-like grand alliance at the national level for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Everyone knows we have set an example by forging an alliance under difficult circumstances and emerged successful (in Bihar). RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been making serious attempts to replicate Bihar’s grand alliance at the national level,” Tejashwi said at RJD’s three-day meet in Rajgir.

The party is planning to hold a huge rally in Patna in August and is slated to invite all top non-BJP leaders.

