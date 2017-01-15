Lalu expresses grief over boat tragedy

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday expressed grief over the boat tragedy in Patna in which 24 people lost their lives. (Source: Express Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday expressed grief over the boat tragedy in Patna in which 24 people lost their lives. (Source: Express Photo)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday expressed grief over the boat tragedy in Patna in which 24 people lost their lives. He said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and stern action should be taken against the erring officials on the basis of the inquiry report.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“I am sad and pained over the tragic incident and deaths. I pray to the Almighty that their souls rest in peace and to give strength to their families,” Lalu told reporters here. The RJD chief had cancelled his ‘dahi-chura’ feast organised for minorities in the wake of the boat tragedy.

A heavily crowded boat carrying 40 revellers from the other side of the Ganga in Sabalpur diara (riverine area) had drowned near NIT ghat in Patna last evening claiming 24 lives, including women and children. The revellers were returning to Patna after taking part in a kite flying festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Pratyaya Amrit told PTI that four bodies were recovered from the river this morning.