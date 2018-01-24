Lalu convicted in third fodder scam case: Tejashwi alleges conspiracy by Nitish, RSS, BJP

Tejashwi Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File) Tejashwi Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

Following RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction in the third fodder scam case, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly conspiring against his father. He added they will challenge the verdict in a higher court. Lalu was found guilty by a special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s. Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third case

“People know how BJP, RSS and, more importantly, Nitish Kumar have conspired against Lalu ji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts,” ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

The fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93. The court also convicted former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the case.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav’s statement, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said Lalu Yadav’s conviction in the third fodder scam case was ‘expected’. “Its nothing surprising, it was expected. The statements coming from RJD are unfortunate, do they mean to say the judge is conspiring with BJP and Nitish ji,” Sushil Modi questioned.

Lalu Prasad is currently serving time in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi after having been convicted in two fodder scam cases.

The RJD chief was on December 23 last year held guilty in the RC 64A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury and was handed 3.5 years imprisonment on January 6 this year by special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh.

