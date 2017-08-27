Lalu bid to raise Oppn pitch at rally today

Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case. PTI Photo (PTI7_27_2017_000075A) Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to appear before a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case. PTI Photo (PTI7_27_2017_000075A)

A day before Lalu Prasad’s long-promised rally against the BJP at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, RJD workers have painted the state capital green with party banners and posters, while MLAs and leaders hosted supporters who arrived early.

Wary of a less-than-satisfactory turnout due to the flood situation in the state, the party has got all its MPs, former MPs, legislators and key leaders from every region to gather as many people as is possible to make the rally successful.

The significance of the turnout is not lost on a beleaguered Lalu — out of power and staring at multiple cases against his family members — as only numbers can help sustain momentum for the party, and keep its flock together in the run-up to 2019 General Election.

The rally is also important for the Opposition, which is struggling for unity at the national level, especially after Nitish Kumar went back to the BJP-led NDA fold. The absence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be galling for the others.

RJD leaders, however, point out that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and top Left leaders speaking from the dais will send a message of unity.

On Saturday, Lalu said, “I have prepared a set of 11 questions for Nitish Kumar. Why did the government’s Economic Offences Unit fail to find out that Srijan was not allowed to do banking when it raided its premises in 2003? And why has the government not made report of the two-member committee public yet?”

