Lalu asks PM Modi to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s Sahara allegations

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that he received money from Sahara officials nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 amounting to Rs 40 crore.

“How are you a fakir when you got Rs 40 crore from Sahara in kickbacks? PM should himself respond to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi. He cannot deny it. I demand that a probe committee under Supreme Court chief justice be formed to monitor and investigate into it. The Delhi chief minister has also talked about it,” said Yadav in an interview with India Today TV.

At a rally in Mehsana on Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they paid PM Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014, and that the total amount was Rs 40 crore. The BJP called the allegations ‘baseless.’

Yadav also announced a ‘maha-dharna’ in Patna on December 28 to protest against the way in which the government has implemented demonetisation.

“PM Modi had shouted to the public to give him 50 days. He said he will end corruption and black money in 50 days. He said the country will change. Now, we are getting closer to the 50-day deadline. The revolution is going to start now. The revolution against the suffering of poor people in rural areas and villages will start. Migrant labourers are now returning home. Farmers don’t have seeds. Vegetable grocers cant sell their produce. How long will you prevent truth from coming out?” Yadav said in the interview.

He added that he would ask all like-minded opposition parties to come together for a mega protest rally in Patna later.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd