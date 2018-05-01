Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives in Ranchi after being discharged from AIIMS

Lalu Yadav boarded the Rajdhani express train from Delhi Monday evening. (ANI photo) Lalu Yadav boarded the Rajdhani express train from Delhi Monday evening. (ANI photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term after his conviction in fodder scam cases, arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday after he got discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Lalu boarded the Rajdhani express train from Delhi Monday evening. “He will now be taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences,” said a police officer at the Ranchi railway station, according to PTI.

AIIMS in a statement on Monday said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues. He is currently stable and is fit to travel.”

However, the RJD chief and his party members alleged that there was a “conspiracy to murder him”.“I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it,” he said. Lalu had earlier written to AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, requesting him not to move him back to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under “pressure” from any political party or investigating agency, as he was “still unwell”.

The 69-year-old had claimed he was still unwell and that there was no specialised kidney treatment at RIMS. “A person has a right to get proper medical care. I do not know under what political or (investigating) agency pressure a decision is being taken to shift me to RIMS…. If there are any health complications after any such decision, the responsibility would be yours,” Lalu had written.

However, according to AIIMS authorities, a medical board had reviewed Lalu’s progress and the decision to discharge him was taken after he showed “significant improvement”. The hospital maintained that Lalu was discharged on Saturday. “However, he requested to be kept in (the) hospital since he wanted to travel on Monday,” a spokesperson said. The RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS on March 29 for specialised treatment. He is reportedly suffering from diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure.

